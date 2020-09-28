Menu
GRISLY FIND: Slaughtered pigs found dumped on roadside

Cathy Adams
28th Sep 2020 9:09 AM
POLICE are asking for help to find the owner of two pigs that were found slaughtered near Casino.

The pigs had their meat harvested and were discarded on the side of the road.

One of the pig's ears showed distinct earmarks and a yellow management tag with the number "120" written on it.

 

Any information in relation to the identity of the owners of the pigs or the circumstances of how they came to be dumped at the location should be directed to Rural Crime Investigators at the Richmond Rural Crime Prevention Team on 02 6662 0099.

Alternatively, you can also contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

