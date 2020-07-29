Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Travel

Grim outlook for international travel

by Ally Foster and Shannon Molloy
29th Jul 2020 7:41 AM

 

 

The world's leading travel body has delivered its latest grim outlook on when international air travel will properly recover, predicting it won't be at pre-COVID levels until 2024.

The International Air Transport Association, which made the prediction, said uncertainty about the timing of border reopenings is the main factor weighing on international traffic.

Slow virus containment in the US and developing economies, reduced corporate travel and weak consumer confidence are also being blamed for the more pessimistic outlook.

"Passenger traffic hit bottom in April, but the strength of the upturn has been very weak. What improvement we have seen has been domestic flying. International markets remain largely closed," IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac said.

"Consumer confidence is depressed and not helped by the UK's weekend decision to impose a blanket quarantine on all travellers returning from Spain. And in many parts of the world infections are still rising.

"All of this points to a longer recovery period and more pain for the industry and the global economy."

 

Originally published as Grim outlook for international travel

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks healthm travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former chef sped off because he knew he’d go back to jail

        premium_icon Former chef sped off because he knew he’d go back to jail

        News A man who led police on a chase through Ballina’s CBD was on parole for similar charges, a court heard.

        NSW Gov refuses to reveal schools using toxic gas heaters

        premium_icon NSW Gov refuses to reveal schools using toxic gas heaters

        Politics Years after the state government promised to remove toxic heaters

        Reports a COVID-19 patient fled hospital debunked

        premium_icon Reports a COVID-19 patient fled hospital debunked

        News HEALTH district responds to rumours a positive COVID-19 patient absconded from...

        ‘Poor judgment’: Council slammed over navy cadets decision

        premium_icon ‘Poor judgment’: Council slammed over navy cadets decision

        News Councillors voted to end cadets’ lease and offer the site to the SES