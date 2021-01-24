Menu
Investigators are seen at a property at Norlane in Geelong after human bones were found by a neighbour. Photo: AAP Image/Julian Smith
Grim discovery at Victorian property

by Caroline Schelle
24th Jan 2021 2:07 PM

More human remains linked to a man's death more than a year ago have been found at a property in Geelong's suburbs.

The remains were found at the Marnoo Court property at Norlane on Saturday and are related to a death in 2019, Victoria Police confirmed.

Investigators are seen at a property in Marnoo Court at Norlane in 2019 when human remains were first found. Photo: AAP/Julian Smith
The remains found in 2019 were identified as a 26-year-old Norlane man, police said at the time.

It is not clear how the latest remains were uncovered or what was found but they were taken to the coroner's officer to be examined.

The human remains were first found in September 2019 when a nearby resident was digging up his property.

Investigators at the property in 2019. Photo: AAP/Julian Smith
It's understood bones were uncovered and were hidden in camping gear.

The investigation remains ongoing.

