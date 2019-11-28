Grill’d CEO’s panicked email to staff

The chief executive of Grill'd has sent a panicked message to staff ahead of an upcoming media article that is expected to raise concerns about the company's training program.

Simon Crowe, who founded the healthy burger chain in Hawthorn in 2004, sent an email to employees at 5.45pm last night titled "urgent update".

"Any suggestion that we have fallen short of our values is one that I take very seriously," the email said.

"We are aware of a pending media story that will wrongly claim we have worked against the interests of our franchise partners, and our restaurant teams, including how we conduct our training.

"At Grill'd we are always seeking to improve our business systems and processes and we have worked hard to make Grill'd a place of work that people can enjoy, including improvements to the quality of Grill'd training."

An accompanying video message was posted to Twitter by another user.

"It's actually come to our attention that there's a media article about to be released about Grill'd challenging who we are relative to our treatment of franchise partners, the treatment of our teams, and even the culture at Grill'd," Mr Crowe says in the video.

"I personally am very proud of what we've created, I hope you are too. The intent of this is to give you an insight to what might lie ahead.

"But I also wanted to point out that our values of passion, leadership, ownership and trust have been part of our fabric since the beginning and they remain.

"That's how we will engage with you, we will listen, we will learn and we will always strive to make Grill'd a better place than she is today. The purpose of our business is unchanged. It's to positively impact the lives of our people and our communities.

"I want you to get behind that, I know you do, it is the essence of what happens in our restaurants delivered by you guys with belief, with leadership, with training, with that pizzazz that makes Grill'd and amazing place to be.

"Thank you for your support - bleed relish."

In a statement to news.com.au, a Grill'd spokesman said: "Grill'd started out as the little Australian burger joint that has, over 15 years, grown from one start-up outlet to over 130 local businesses.

"We are immensely proud of the opportunities we have provided to many thousands of Australians since we opened our first restaurant in Melbourne in March 2004. We are also proud of our people, our product and our culture.

"Any suggestion we have fallen short of our high standards will be treated very seriously."

