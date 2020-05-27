Greyhound trainer’s murder shocks racing industry

Homicide squad detectives are probing the murder of respected greyhound trainer Karen Leek in Melbourne's southeast.

Friend of 16 years Angela Langton said Ms Leek's death was a "tragedy".

"She was a beautiful, happy person," Ms Langton told the Herald Sun. "She was wonderful. A very special person. It is a tragedy."

Ms Leek was remembered as a "family woman" who took care of her elderly mother.

"She used to bring her elderly mum along to the races, she'd always be caring for her," Ms Langton said. "She loved her family."

Ms Langton said within the industry Ms Leek was known as a "dedicated" trainer and breeder.

"She was so dedicated to greyhounds. You could always talk to her and get advice."

A distressed woman wearing ugg boots turned up to the scene distressed, crying and shaking while squatting and covering her face.

She spoke to police guarding the crime scene and later entered the property.

"It doesn't even feel real," the woman said. "I just wish they'd tell me something."

Ms Leek had lived at the property for decades.

"If you're in Devon Meadows, you'd know her," one neighbour said.

"If you're involved in greyhound racing in Melbourne, you'd know her."

Greyhound Racing Victoria paid tribute to the respected trainer and breeder.

"The greyhound racing community is devastated by the shock news that Karen Leek has passed away, aged 69," a statement said.

"Karen was one of the most respected people in greyhound racing, recognised for her success as a breeder, rearer and trainer.

"Based in Devon Meadows, Karen had an outstanding reputation as a commercial rearer, having raised many champions including Bewildering, Brokenwood, Extreme Magic, Godsend, Moreira and Nolen.

"Karen was also a major contributor to greyhound racing administration, including volunteering her time on various panels for the betterment of the sport and being a member of the Greyhound Owners Trainers & Breeders Association (GOTBA)."

Police have cordoned off the entrance to the Cross Rd property, where emergency services were called to at 10am yesterday.

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of greyhound trainer Karen Leek.

Homicide squad detectives remain at the large Devon Meadows property today investigating the circumstances of the woman's death.

Detectives are appealing for public assistance as they continue to investigate the "suspicious" death.

"Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen any activity at the property over the past few days to come forward," a police spokeswoman said.

"They would also like to hear from anyone who drove past the address or through the area and has dashcam footage."

Originally published as Greyhound trainer's murder shocks racing industry