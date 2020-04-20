Greenberg hands in resignation to NRL

Todd Greenberg's days as the NRL Chief Executive Officer are over.

He announced his decision to walk away after four years in the job after meeting with independent commission chairman Peter V'landys.

In a statement, Greenberg said:

"It has been my great honour and privilege to be the CEO of the NRL for the last 4 years. Despite the variety of challenges and pressures I have loved every single minute of the journey. Our growth over the last 4 years has been extraordinary & I am very proud of my contribution to the game.

"I am indebted to the game for the variety of opportunities and experiences that have been provided to my family and I, and we leave with many great memories and life long friendships.

"My sincere thanks to all the stakeholders across the game, particularly the fans who are the lifeblood of rugby league. Their unwavering passion for the game is wonderful.

"I remain in awe of the players skill and bravery to play this game week in and week out & I thank all of them, both past and present for their friendship and support.

"My thanks also to the staff and Executive team at the NRL. It has been an absolute honour to lead this team of talented, resilient and hard working professionals"

Greenberg had lost the support of the clubs and the commission.

V'landys thanked Greenberg for his contribution.

"The role of Chief Executive of the NRL is one of the most challenging and difficult roles in Australian sport, with a diversity of passionate stakeholders. ARLC thanks Todd for his contribution to the game over the last 7 years and as Chief Executive for the last four years," V'landys said.

Andrew Abdo has been appointed acting Chief Executive Officer while a search is undertaken for a new Chief Executive Officer.