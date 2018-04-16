Green re-signs with Cowboys

Paul Green, Coach of the Cowboys at the post game media conference after the Round 6 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at 1300SMILES Stadium in Townsville, Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AAP Image/Michael Chambers) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

COWBOYS coach Paul Green has quashed speculation over his future by re-signing with the club for a further three seasons.

The 2015 premiership-winning coach and club chairman Laurence Lancini fronted media this morning to confirm the 45-year-old has agreed to terms on a three year deal to keep him in Townsville until the end of 2021.

It has been reported Brisbane had sounded out Green about the potential of succeeding veteran Broncos mentor Wayne Bennett, who is off contract at the end of next season and is yet to announce his future plans.

The deal means Green will become the long-serving coach in club history.

He will be charged with leading the Cowboys into the post Johnathan Thurston era, with the champion halfback to retire at the end of this season.

A number of key Cowboys players, including Jake Granville, Justin O'Neill, Kane Linnett, Lachlan Coote, Ethan Lowe and Antonio Winterstein, are off contract, and confirmation Green will be at the helm should help the negotiation process.