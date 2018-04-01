Menu
Login
News

Curious great white stalks police boat

Police had a casual look at the curious shark. Picture: SAPOL.
Police had a casual look at the curious shark. Picture: SAPOL.
by Mitch Mott

A ROUTINE day for the South Australian Police Water Operations Unit took a sinister turn after a great white shark started shadowing their two person boat.

The Investigator 2 main vessel was conducting checks of recreational boats at the Tapley Shoal about nine nautical miles east of Edithburgh when the animal decided to tag along.

“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”. A shark stalks a police launch at Tapley Shoal, about nine miles away from Edithburgh on Saturday.
“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”. A shark stalks a police launch at Tapley Shoal, about nine miles away from Edithburgh on Saturday.

The police launch, used to gain easy access to other vessels, stumbled upon the large shark as it went about its business on the isolated reef.

Officers, unfazed by the silent presence following them, continued on their way.

They decided against breath testing the animal, who is thought to have reconsidered fighting the law.

A shark follows police at Tapley Shoal. Picture: SAPOL
A shark follows police at Tapley Shoal. Picture: SAPOL

Topics:  close encounter editors picks great white police police boat tapley shoal

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ian Moss brings back Matchbook on vinyl

Ian Moss brings back Matchbook on vinyl

HE is performing on the Northern Rivers later this year.

Byron beating: Naked unarmed teen ‘took swing’ at police

Footage from A Current Affair of a police arrest at Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

Officer said he hit boy with baton in attempt to restrain him.

MAGPIES TURMOIL: Coach walks out on Lower Clarence

Lower Clarence Magpies forward Dalton Shaw carts the ball into the Casino Cougars defensive line.

EVAN Cochrane has parted ways with the Lower Clarence Magpies.

Songs in the key of Motown

FUNK: The stars of Songs in the Key of Motown.

Tribute show is coming back to the Northern Rivers

Local Partners