Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘Great regret’: SCU postpones graduation ceremony

Javier Encalada
13th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTHERN Cross University has postponed its upcoming Lismore and Sydney graduations.

SCU coronavirus Task Force president, Allan Morris, submitted a letter to the university's staff today Friday confirming the news.

"Given the ongoing risks associated with the COVID-19 outbreak, it is with great regret that we have decided to postpone the forthcoming Lismore and Sydney graduation ceremonies scheduled for Friday March 27 and Saturday May 2, respectively," the letter said.

The ceremonies will be rescheduled to a later date which we will advise as soon as the elevated risks associated with COVID-19 outbreak have subsided.

"Please note that this will not delay the conferral of degrees for official purposes," Mr Morris said in the message.

"We have not taken this decision lightly as we recognise the inconvenience it will inevitably cause - in particular for those people who have already made travel arrangements.

"However, promoting the health and safety of the university and wider community must remain our top priority, and we are resolutely committed to implementing this principle across the university's operations."

Earlier this week, SCU closed down its Lismore and Gold Coast campuses after an overseas-based staff tested positive.

Forty-seven people have been placed in self-isolation and are waiting for test results.

coronavirus covid-19 graduation 2020 scu southern cross uninversity
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Club seeks permit to hold weekly outdoor gigs

        premium_icon Club seeks permit to hold weekly outdoor gigs

        News SUBMISSIONS from the public indicate there is a wave of support for the club’s plans.

        Have you travelled to any country in past 14 days?

        Have you travelled to any country in past 14 days?

        News New advice issued by NSW Health as coronavirus cases increase

        Ballina man threatened police during midnight siege

        premium_icon Ballina man threatened police during midnight siege

        Crime He threatened police with broken glass and a door frame

        Aged care workers devastated by lack of coronavirus support

        premium_icon Aged care workers devastated by lack of coronavirus support

        News Virus 'demonstrated that aged care is a chronically underfunded'