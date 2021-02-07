Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Northern Rivers Dying with Dignity is launching a grassroots local campaign.
Northern Rivers Dying with Dignity is launching a grassroots local campaign.
News

Grassroots campaign wants MPs to support dignity in death

Liana Boss
7th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A local campaign calling for MPs to support voluntary assisted dying laws in NSW will be launched in Lismore on Monday, February 8.

For Cathy Barry, one of the organisers of Northern Rivers Dying with Dignity, the issue is close to home.

Ms Barry's brother, Tom, passed away last year from an untreatable, terminal, metastatic facial carcinoma.

Excellent care from his treating doctors couldn't change the fact his death was prolonged and traumatic.

"Tom asked that he be assisted to end his suffering but this could not happen," Ms Barry said.

"Tom asked that he be given a pain free, peaceful and dignified, end of life experience but this did not happen.

"I want to ensure that the unnecessary and horrific experience which both my brother Tom and we, his family, had to endure at the end of his life does not go unnoticed and fade in vain.

"I want a legacy for all those who seek dignified last days and death.

"Tom died after five days of prolonged and relentless extreme pain and emotional distress.

"His end of life experience in his own dying word, which he struggled to express, was inhumane."

Dying with Dignity president Penny Hackett said there was strong community support for NSW parliament to introduce laws allowing peaceful, dignified death.

"Laws are in place in Victoria, about to come into effect in Western Australia, and are on their way in Tasmania, Queensland and South Australia," she said.

"The question is - why not NSW?

"We're asking members of NSW parliament to start working together on this Bill so that it can pass.

"This is not about choosing life or death, it's about choosing between a good death or a bad one."

Northern Rivers Dying with Dignity will hold a stall at Lismore Shopping Square between 10am and 3pm on Monday, February 8 and at Ballina Fair on Thursday, February 18.

The Dying with Dignity petition, launched in December, has more than 22,000 signatures.

dying with dignity euthenasia northern rivers health nsw parliament voluntary assisted dying
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Poor' water quality rating for North Coast swimming spot

        Premium Content 'Poor' water quality rating for North Coast swimming spot

        News A popular swimming spot has returned poor results after a recent microbial assessment.

        5 things Lennox Head said a big fat ‘no’ to over the years

        Premium Content 5 things Lennox Head said a big fat ‘no’ to over the years

        News They booted out the World Surf League this week, but they’re experts at derailing...

        WATCH: Centenary celebration launches in Grafton

        Premium Content WATCH: Centenary celebration launches in Grafton

        News Rotary celebrates 100 years in Australia with a baton relay

        5 must-see auctions if you’re house hunting

        Premium Content 5 must-see auctions if you’re house hunting

        News The Northern Rivers’ property market is red-hot right now, so do your research...