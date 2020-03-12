Menu
She is the newly announced host of Big Brother and judge on Australia’s Got Talent, proving Sonia Kruger’s return to Channel 7 is paying off.
Grass is greener for Sonia Kruger after TV defection

by Angira Bharadwaj and Sally Coates
12th Mar 2020 8:41 PM
Turns out sometimes the grass actually is greener on the other side, and Sonia Kruger's defection from Channel 9 to major rival Channel 7 is proof.

The newly announced host of Big Brother 2020, judge on Australia's Got Talent and member of the Tokyo Olympics news team said it did not take long to feel back at home at the station she left almost a decade ago.

"Coming back has been so easy," she told Confidential.

"I thought 'Is it going to be weird because I've been away for eight years?' but literally after two weeks it was like I never left."

Sonia Kruger. Picture: Justin Lloyd
It was announced yesterday that the 54-year-old would join Channel 7 talent Bruce McAvaney, Abbey Way, Mel McLaughlin, Johanna Griggs and Hamish McLachlan covering the Tokyo Olympics over July and August.

Unlike the veterans, Kruger said she saw her job to represent the regular Aussie viewer.

"I'll just bring the entertainment, I'll be every person out there who watches the Olympics and barracks for Australia."

Kruger said she was also excited to get her claws into AGT alongside pal Kyle Sandilands.

"I can't wait to start AGT and I have a joke that I'm finally being paid to judge people," she said.

"I do that naturally, I'm quite judgmental but as viewers we all judge.

"The chemistry between Kyle and I is undeniable.

"I've actually known him for such a long time and I was saying that I don't know if the network thought it through putting us both on a judging panel … could get a little dangerous."

