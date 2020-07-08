Graphic addition inside star’s face

NRL star Sio Soliola wasn’t shy in revealing the full extent of his drastic surgery following a horrific facial injury suffered against the Dragons.

NRL star Sia Soliola has posted graphic images of the extent of his facial surgery after suffering a horror injury on Friday.

The Raiders forward left the field against the Dragons with multiple facial fractures that required surgery.

Soliola had 20 screws inserted into his face but he wasn't put off by the procedure, happily sharing X-rays of his noggin on Instagram on Wednesday with the caption "nailed it".

Former New Zealand skipper Roy Asotasi was one of many footy stars to comment on Soliola's post as the ex-Bulldogs and Bunnies prop labelled the Raider "The Terminator".

Soliola's Canberra teammate Luke Bateman said "if anything you look better" while Raiders stars Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Elliott Whitehead both wished the injured forward a speedy recovery.

The Raiders beat the Dragons 22-16 but the win came at a cost with Soliola facing months on the sideline with the injury that may end his season.

The 33-year-old is off contract at the end of the year so he will be relying on the Raiders' loyalty to offer him a new deal because it's unlikely he'll get another chance to prove his worth on the field.

Soliola's absence is another blow for Canberra's premiership hopes as the club is already without injured back-rowers John Bateman and Corey Horsburgh.

