Grant ensures clients get the right veggies on their plates

GRANT: Meals on Wheels former volunteers Dave and Sue Sydee with Meleta Wood, Ballina Shire Meals on Wheels coordinator. Mireille Merlet-Shaw

BALLINA Shire Meals on Wheels has received a grant to upgrade its computer system.

The funding will allow the organisation to continue offering a personalised service.

The grant of $6073 was confirmed by the Northern Rivers Community Foundation (NRCF), and it's the first of its kind from the organisation for the meal delivery service.

Service coordinator Meleta Wood said Meals on Wheels provides around 2000 meals a month to people in the Ballina Shire alone, and it relies on its computer system to ensure clients receive the correct meals each day.

"Some of our clients have specific dietary needs: if someone is diabetic, gluten-free, lactose-free, or if they have medical reasons not to eat certain foods,” she explained.

"For instance, people who are on a blood thinning medication, they are not supposed to have broccoli and other vegetables, and if they have issues with their digestive system, they may not be able to eat peas or corn.

"Some people are allergic to onions or they may need temporarily a texture-modified meals if they have problems swallowing.

"This means our clients don't have to worry about their meals and just enjoy them, get their suteinance and get healthy.

"So when we order, we are ordering a meal for that particular person from our suppliers.”

The local service has three paid positions and 137 volunteers who deliver the meals, which are purchased from Meals on Wheels kitchens from Grafton and Iluka.

Ms Wood said he meals are packed and heated locally for clients before delivery.

"We need three computers and software that are reliable and safe, because all our clients' information is there,” she said.

"This means we can continue focusing on providing a great service to our clients.

"Our meals software produces all the information about each client's meal and its delivery, plus it offers all the reporting needed in terms of the running of the service.”

The grant was one of 33 offered by NRCF to groups from Tweed to Grafton for a total of $200,000.