Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GRAFTON CUP RACE 7: IRON JACK GRAFTON CUP (2350 METRES)(Online only)
GRAFTON CUP RACE 7: IRON JACK GRAFTON CUP (2350 METRES)(Online only) Adam Hourigan
Horses

GRAFTON CUP: 61kg topweight Sixties Groove makes history

Bill North
by
9th Jul 2020 4:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIXTIES Groove has mowed down the field from second last to win the $200,000 Iron Jack Grafton Cup over 2350 metres at Clarence River Jockey Club today.

The win was Newcastle trainer Kris Lees' first Grafton Cup victory and the 61kg topweight became the highest weight carrying winner of the Grafton Cup since the 1964.

Sixties Groove ($3.50fav, Jason Collett) beat home The Lord Mayor ($9, Lee Magorrian) by a head with Carzoff ($4.60, Glen Boss) a further length back in third, both trained by Chris Waller.

More Stories

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladys considering drastic measures to stop COVID spread

        premium_icon Gladys considering drastic measures to stop COVID spread

        News “High risk” events like weddings and funerals could be the first in the firing line as Premier Gladys Berejiklian mulls what measures to take to stop a repeat of the...

        Is virtual reality the new frontier of tourism?

        premium_icon Is virtual reality the new frontier of tourism?

        News SOUTHERN Cross University experts believe virtual reality and augmented reality...

        Police warn of strong border compliance measures

        premium_icon Police warn of strong border compliance measures

        News Anyone without an exemption will be turned back

        New hope for Northern Rivers women with breast cancer

        premium_icon New hope for Northern Rivers women with breast cancer

        Health Now there’s a better chance of a cure thanks to local experts