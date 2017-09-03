28°
News

Graffiti protest unwelcome in Lennox

Some more of the anti-road closure graffiti.
Some more of the anti-road closure graffiti. Contributed

FOR a second time, graffiti has been sprayed around Lennox Head by someone who is opposed to the proposed eastern road closure at Lake Ainsworth.

The vandal has in the past week painted on footpaths and walls of buildings in the village and near the lake.

This follows the recent council decision to progress with the planning of the development application for the parkland at the south-eastern area of the lake, which will include closing the eastern road.

Monica Wilcox, from the Lake Ainsworth Interest Group, which has been lobbying for the road to be closed, said "the tolerance for all the stunts being pulled in the name of keeping the eastern road open has worn very thin with the rest of Lennox, but the last straw is this ongoing vandalism".

Pip Carter, the spokesperson for Preserving Lake Ainsworth Inc, which has been lobbying to keep the eastern road open, said the group did not condone acts of vandalism.

"We're dead set against anything like that," he said.

"It doesn't do anything to help our cause."

It is understood that it may be known who the perpetrator is, but taking action is difficult without catching them in the act.

If you see any person in the act, phone the police.

Ballina Shire Advocate

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Tragic night would change their life 'forever'

Tragic night would change their life 'forever'

"THIS young lady will have to live with her actions for the rest of her life.”

Nicholas Hamilton, our 'IT' young Hollywood star

ON SCREEN: Aeden Lieberher, Owen Teague, Nicholas Hamilton, Jake Sim and Jack Dylan Grazer in a scene from the movie It. Supplied by Warner Bros.

Alstonville teen stars on the film reboot of cult TV series IT

Shark nets will return to NSW's north coast beaches

This 2.32m male white shark was caught at Lennox Head Beach on August 4 on a drumline. Source: Supplied

Mr Baird faced protests by activists as he announced nets last year.

Catholic school's acceptance gives transpeople hope

Cartoonist Vaylira Passionfruit grew up on the Northern Rivers.

Transpeople speak out after bold act by Catholic school

Local Partners