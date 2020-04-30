Government health office building up for sale

The 1/317 River Street property will be available for purchase via auction on May 19.

THE NSW Government Health office covering north-eastern NSW has been listed for sale.

Burgess Rawson have listed the property for auction next month.

The 265 sqm of commercial accommodation, located at 1/317 River Street, Ballina, is leased to the NSW Government on a new lease.

The property will be available for purchase via phone and online bidding from 11am on Tuesday, May 19.

This essential government-leased property provides public health care services to a region of more than 300,000 residents, and returns a net income of $53,725 pa + GST.

The asset is located on Ballina’s main street, and includes three car spaces on the title.

It has recently undergone a significant renovation to be government-tailored.

According to Burgess Rawson selling agent Darren Beehag, the site is a promising investment opportunity due to its strong tenant and prime location.

“The distinction of a NSW Government blue chip leased investment is compelling in that you can rely on your rent being paid on time, every time,” Mr Beehag said.

“There is a demand in the current market for commercial assets around the $1 million price point, not to mention the popularity of a long lease to a Government tenant, so because of this, we are gearing up to expect competitive bidding during our online and telephone bidding auction.”

For further information contact dbeehag@sydneyburgessrawson.com.au.