Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has indicated there will be further income support for Australians as the Victorian lockdown hits the national economy.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has indicated there will be further income support for Australians as the Victorian lockdown hits the national economy.
Politics

Government flags more money for Aussies

by Victoria Craw
18th Jul 2020 8:39 AM

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has promised a second phase of income support to help combat the renewed Victorian lockdown as it's revealed a NSW lockdown could cost a further $1.4 billion per week.

Victoria's six week restrictions have been estimated to cost around $1 billion a week, now new modelling shows the same thing in NSW could cost around $1.4 billion a week.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said she does not want further lockdowns in NSW, however new virus cases have continued to rise and restrictions on pubs, weddings and funerals have been put in place.

"The cost to our health and economy if people fail to follow the rules could be devastating," she told The Daily Telegraph. "Social distancing, good hygiene and being COVID-safe are not recommendations, they are literally life and death.

Meanwhile Treasurer Frydenberg told The Age there will be "another phase of income support" following the $70 billion JobKeeper scheme as Victorian cases continue to climb.

"There's a lot of uncertainty in the economic environment and the Victorian situation is a significant setback," he said.

"It's diminished confidence beyond the Victorian border and the recovery is a confidence game."

"So, maintaining business and household confidence is going to be critical."

Originally published as Government flags more money for Aussies

coronavirus economy josh frydenberg

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Killer sentenced for brutal stabbing of teenager in park

        premium_icon Killer sentenced for brutal stabbing of teenager in park

        News A court heard about the “tragic chain of events” that led up to James Paul Alderton stabbing Charles Larter to death in 2017.

        FINALLY: Netball is back after 126 days

        premium_icon FINALLY: Netball is back after 126 days

        Sport PLAYERS reckon netball is the glue that binds women of all ages together, and it’s...

        NSW announces new restrictions

        NSW announces new restrictions

        News NSW announces new restrictions on weddings and indoor dining

        Fears for NSW mum freed from Bali jail

        premium_icon Fears for NSW mum freed from Bali jail

        Crime Sara Connor will land in Australia on Saturday after being freed from Bali jail