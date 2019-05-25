GoT star’s surprising new look

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) has changed her look following the ending of the hit HBO show.

While in London doing press for her upcoming X-Men movie - Dark Phoenix - the actress showed off the dramatic new style via hair stylist Christian Wood's Instagram.

Though it's not clear if the bangs are a permanent fixture, fans of the 23-year-old actress were quick to comment on the new hairdo, many of whom applauded it.

"The best she's ever looked. So stunning!" said one fan.

"She looks amazing," commented a second.

"LOVE!" wrote a third.

Other Hollywood stars have tried out bangs in recent months. Miley Cyrus recently opted for a Hannah Montana-inspired hairdo, while model Kendall Jenner teased the look on Instagram in February.

Turner - whose tattoo of a direwolf was actually a major spoiler all along for the outcome of House Stark - isn't the only Thrones actress to debut a new look following the show's end.

Maisie Williams, too, tried something new: going blonde. She showed off her new locks on Instagram last week.

Turner's makeover comes after she hit back at disgruntled fans who criticised the show's finale and created a petition demanding a do-over.

The petition wracked up nearly 1.4 million signatures since it was circulated after the penultimate episode.

"It's disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season. Like 50-something night shoots," Turner said in an interview with The New York Times.

"People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish," she continued, "and so when it doesn't go to their liking, they start to speak up about it."

