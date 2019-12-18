Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Google‘s $500m Aussie tax case settlement

by John Rolfe
18th Dec 2019 4:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Google has paid the Australian Taxation Office nearly half a billion dollars to settle a long-running dispute.

"This settlement is another great outcome for the Australian tax system," ATO deputy commissioner Mark Konza said this afternoon.

"It adds to the significant success of the ATO in positively changing the behaviour of digital taxpayers and significantly increasing the tax they pay in Australia."

The $481.5 million paid by Google brings the ATO's increased collections from the eCommerce industry to about $1.25 billion following earlier agreements with Microsoft, Apple and Facebook.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
australian taxation office editors picks google settlement

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Should council use more recycled water?

        premium_icon Should council use more recycled water?

        Council News “The changing weather and our increasing population is putting pressure on … our long term water security.”

        ‘Exceptional heat’ to hit parts of region, warns BoM

        premium_icon ‘Exceptional heat’ to hit parts of region, warns BoM

        News Parts of the Northern Rivers are set to swelter with high temperatures predicted...

        What our region stands to gain from Olympic bid

        premium_icon What our region stands to gain from Olympic bid

        Politics We can benefit from Queensland hosting the 2032 Olympics

        Four-day total fire ban in place for all of NSW

        Four-day total fire ban in place for all of NSW

        Weather Hot and dry conditions are expected to worsen over the next few days