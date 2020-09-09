‘Goodbye’: Kim K pulls plug on Kardashians show

Kim Kardashian has today publicly announced she and her family have made the "difficult decision" to say goodbye to the reality show that made them household names, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the reality star, business mogul and wife of Kanye West announced on Instagram.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

Kardashian thanks the "thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience," and reveals that the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will air early next year.

The star - who was best known as Paris Hilton's assistant when she made her foray into reality TV - acknowledged just how much KUWTK had changed her family's lives.

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever," she wrote.

The Kardashians in an earlier season, L-R,: Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: Supplied

The family's surprise decision to ditch the reality show that made them stars comes as Kim faces increasing scrutiny over her tumultuous relationship with husband Kanye West.

The rapper is continuing his bizarre bid to run for President during the November US elections, and has recently slammed his wife and her family on social media, accusing Kim and mother Kylie Jenner of trying to "lock me up". Kanye also tweeted that he had been "trying to get divorced" since Kim met up with rapper Meek Mill to discuss prison reform and referred to Kris Jenner as "Kris Jong-Un".

After the series of shocking tweets, Kim released a statement in July in which she defended her husband and made mention of his bipolar disorder.

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote.

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health.

"Those that understand mental illness or compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she went on.

"People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard the family try."

Kim and Kanye’s marriage troubles have played out very publicly in recent months. Picture: Getty

