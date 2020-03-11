Menu
Police facts state Zane Susca, 19, who was accused of bashing the victim, and a co-accused were refused entry to a Brunswick Heads hotel moments before the attack.
Police facts state Zane Susca, 19, who was accused of bashing the victim, and a co-accused were refused entry to a Brunswick Heads hotel moments before the attack.
Crime

Good samaritan’s actions land brawler in court

Jodie Callcott
11th Mar 2020 1:49 PM | Updated: 3:07 PM
A GOOD samaritan who tried to break up a fight was punched repeatedly in the head in front of his distraught wife, a court was told.

The unprovoked attack happened about 10pm on December 18, 2019 when the victim and his wife witnessed a street brawl and tried to break it up.

Police facts state Zane Susca, 19, who was accused of bashing the victim, and a co-accused were refused entry to a Brunswick Heads hotel moments before the attack.

After being rejected entry, Susca and the co-accused continued walking down Mullumbimby St.

The victim and his wife saw them pushing a man.

The victim yelled at Susca and the co-accused to stop fighting. They then turned on him.

The co-accused then punched the victim in the face.

Susca pushed the victim into a shop front and threw a "barrage of punches with both hands to the head and body".

The victim managed to tackle Susca to the ground and punched him in the face.

Police were patrolling the area and heard the victim's wife scream and saw the end of the brawl.

Susca and the co-accused fled when officers arrived but were later arrested.

Susca pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday to two charges - assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said Susca's behaviour was "serious" and the maximum sentence was 10 years in prison.

Susca was convicted and sentenced to a Community Corrections Order for three years and fined $2500. 

