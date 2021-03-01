Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW RFS has ended the bush fire warning season early on the Far North Coast.
NSW RFS has ended the bush fire warning season early on the Far North Coast.
News

Good news: bushfire season ends early on Far North Coast

Aisling Brennan
1st Mar 2021 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Bush Fire Danger Period has officially ended early on the Far North Coast due to mild conditions and recent wet weather.

NSW Rural Fire Service made the announcement on social media on Monday.

Usually the season ends on March 31 annually but because of recent ongoing rainfall, the RFS deemed it safe to close this summer’s bushfire warning period.

Bushfire season has ended early.
Bushfire season has ended early.

Landholders are being reminded that if they’re looking to conduct burn offs on their properties, they are still required to let fire authorities and neighbours know before lighting up.

>>>Fireys overcome flooding, downed powerlines

Those areas where the Bush Fire Danger Period has ended include:

  • Lismore
  • Ballina
  • Byron
  • Richmond Valley
  • Kyogle
  • Clarence Valley
  • Tweed
  • Nambucca
  • Kempsey
  • Bellingen
  • Coffs Harbour

For more information about proper fire practices and fire bans, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

<< How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription >>

bushfire season northern rivers bushfires nsw rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen snorkeller finds stolen police body cam in river

        Premium Content Teen snorkeller finds stolen police body cam in river

        Crime The $800 camera was stolen after a fight in Ballina recently, and police thought there was no chance of ever getting it back.

        PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the NRL game in Lismore?

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the NRL game in Lismore?

        Sport Titans and Warriors fans showed their support on big day for Lismore

        Future of rail corridor gets councillors fired up

        Premium Content Future of rail corridor gets councillors fired up

        Council News The mayor said he could “smell the council election coming up”

        Inventor of ‘magical’ watercraft reveals next big mission

        Premium Content Inventor of ‘magical’ watercraft reveals next big mission

        News He counts Hemsworth and other celebs as clients but has bigger goals