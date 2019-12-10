‘Good looking but dumb’ Chris Hemsworth’s trainer spills

HELPING Chris Hemsworth stay in shape can be challenging at times, according to his personal trainer Luke Zocchi.

The Zoco Body Pro founder told Confidential that he has resorted to using reverse psychology in order to keep Thor in shape.

"Look he is a good client but if I tell him to do something, he won't do it," Zocchi said.

"He's very competitive so I've just outsmarted him. I just do whatever I want him to do.

"Say for example I'm like, 'do 50 squats' and he won't do them, I'll do 50 and then he'll do 60. I've outsmarted him, he's pretty good-looking but he's pretty dumb."

Luke Zocchi trains his mate and client Chris Hemsworth.

Zocchi has been training his childhood friend Hemsworth for nearly eight years and is best known for sculpting the Hollywood hunk into the role of Thor.

At 6 ft 2 and 93 kilos, Hemsworth maintains his burly physique through weightlifting and classic bodybuilding but he previously said that diet is key.

"I would say that diet is the biggest thing. And if I had to choose one, it would be what you put in your body," he said.

"I have trained a lot harder at times where my diet hadn't been as strict and I didn't get the same results. Whereas when my diet is actually nailed down, I can train a little less even, because the food is doing a lot of the work for me."

Luke uses a bit of reverse psychology to keep the star in shape.

Hemsworth, 36, adheres to a relatively clean diet that is rich in protein, carbs and healthy fats. Breakfast consists of a green juice, protein shake, yoghurt and berries while lunch and dinner is red meat or fish with vegetables.

However the father-of-three doesn't deprive himself, as his nutritional consultant Sergio Perera once said the actor occasionally indulges in 'treat meals" like pizza and burgers.

Zocchi along with his best mate Dylan Garft recently won the GQ Audi Innovation Award for their sco-friendly coffee company Sipp Instant.