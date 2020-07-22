Golfing results around the Northern Rivers

WOULDN’T IT BE NICE? While golfers across the Northern Rivers played club competitions, this photo shows’s the golf bag of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the second round of The Memorial Tournament on July 17, 2020 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

BALLINA

Competition Report Monday 20th July 2020

On Monday 20th July 2020, 157 Members, Visitors and Veterans played an 18 Hole Medley 4 Person Ambrose event. The winners were Michael Hynes, Greg Andersen, Rod Fayle and Hugh Baker with net 55.75. Second was Chris Rose, Beau Gowans, Judy Swan and Audrey McCabe with net 56.375. Third was Michael Haeslein, Geoff Barnes, Greg Cross and Peter Haesslein with net 57.125. Fourth was Phillip Witchard, Mark Jones, John Orchard and Brian Lonsdale with net 58.5. Fifth was Stephen Fuller, Michael Evans, Craig Dewhurst and Lee Soutar with net 58.625.

There were 32 balls to net 59.125 on a countback.

The Card Draw winners for $75.00 each were Richard Crandon, Neville Budd, Tony Ellis and Ted Hogben.

N.B. Four Card Draws are now held in lieu of Pro Pin and Lucky Card Draw

Due to the nature of the Ambrose Teams event there was no Veterans Stableford event held.

CORAKI VETERANS

Results Thursday 16/7/20

A very large field contested the 18 hole single stableford in perfect conditions, Winner R Lamoon, 2nd L Clark, 3rd B Collyer, free game J Savins, chicken/ball winners K Pollard, S Smith, R Gacioppa, J Perkins, M Fairfull, J Nilsson, J Lassig, E Reddell, R Mackay, K Arthur, P Martin, S Reddell. Nearest Pins 3rd/12th KPollard 6th/15th G Brown.

This Thursday 23/7/20 another 18 hole single stableford will be played commencing from 8.00am onwards.

As usual, till then, good golfing. Max.

LISMORE WORKERS MEN

Dear All – sensational winter golfing weather at the moment and it’s great to see so many people out in competitions and social play enjoying it.

Saturday’s modified stableford event proved interesting with no-one quite sure what made a good score, though it did seem to suit the lower grades with some big numbers in the 20s posted.

Next Sunday is our Foursomes Championships with gross and net events in play, with the whole entry fee going back into prizes. Why not get out there and have a crack.

Thursday 16-July-20

Alpine Towing Back Marker Challenge, single stroke;

Winner – Warren Savins (66); R/Up – Col Fisher (67 c/b); 3rd – John Carroll (67); 4th – Serge Brecard (68 c/b); 5th – Garry Coughlin (68).

Ball run-down: 72 c/b.

NTP: 2nd – Warren Savins; 11th – Bob McClelland; 16th – Peter Fiore. Special mention to Gordon Dutton who aced the 5th!

Field size: 136 (outstanding).

Saturday 18-July-2020

Modified Stableford, B & K Balustrades/Bolt Barn Shootout – round 16;

A Grade: Winner – Darren Barnsley (14); R/Up – John Kay (13); 3rd – Mark Hilder (12).

B Grade: Winner – Zac Clark (24); R/Up – David Lancaster (23); 3rd – Trevor Smee (16).

C Grade: Winner – Ron Winkler (22); R/Up – Jordon Lampard (20); 3rd – Nick Winkler-Maloney (19).

Ball run-down: 5 c/b.

NTP: 2nd – Ash Wooldridge; 5th – Bob McClelland; 8th – David Henderson; 11th – Tony Thompson; 13th – David Sattler; 16th – Khan Johnson.

Pakvending Chip Shot (6th) – Zac Clark.

Field size: 186 (excellent).

Sunday 19-July-2020: Single stableford;

Winner – Mark Grace (39).

Ball run-down: c/b.

NTP: N/A.

Field size: 15.

WOODBURN EVANS HEAD

Tuesday July 14 Club Competition Winner J Robinson Snr., Rundown T English, J Robinson Jnr., J Baker, S Jacobson, P Fay.

Wednesday July 15 Final Round Ladies Club Championships A Grade Winner L Jeffery c/b, B Grade Winner S Jacobson, Rundown C Wagstaff, K Fletcher, J Hennessy, G Bishop, Putting A Grade L Jeffery c/b, B Grade N Webb. Club Champion J Hennessy, Runner Up S Manwarring, B Grade Champion R Kinnane, Runner Up S Jacobson, C Grade Champion J Pethers, C Grade Runner Up G Bishop.

Thursday July 16 Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford winner T English 39, Rundown T Hancock, J Perkins, C Young, K Keane, R Turner, J Boyd, G Ireland, D Ferrier, J Patterson, NTP’S 2 T Hancock, 11 J Perkins, 5 D Pobje, 14 L Newton, 9 J Robinson Snr., 18 NJ Perkins.

Friday 17 Club Competition Winner Julie Boyd, Rundown J Mulcahy, J Robinson Jnr., T English, R Kinnane, P Wall, J Pethers, Saturday July 18 3rd Rnd. Club Championships Overall Winner A Schmitt70, A Grade Winner D Ferrier 71, B Grade Winner M Hardy72, Gross Winner P O’Connor, Rundown M Fava, D Pobje, A Sheather, G Kingdom, J Boyd, K Richardson, P Newman, E Mackney, P Wall, M Sneesby, T Booth, J Perkins, D Cotes, B Ferrier, B Kinnane, J Edser, Ladies Winner G Ferrier 66, Rundown J Boyd, J Hennessy, S Manwarring, G Bishop, R Kinnane, Pros Approach E Mackney, Mystery Numbers G Ferrier &

S Manwarring. In the Skins Event being run in conjunction with the Championships the following players are the top 8: 1 David Ferrier, 2 Julie Boyd, 3 Al Sheather, 4 Greg Kingdom, 5 Jeff Boyd, 6 Keith Richardson, 7 Peter Newman & 8 Elwyn Mackney.

Leading the Club Championships into the final round are: A Grade D Ferrier, B Grade P Newman, C Grade B Kinnane.

