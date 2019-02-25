Goldie is out as Brisbane unfurls red carpet for Rolls-Royce

ROLLS-Royce is leaving the glitter strip and setting sail for Brisbane.

Described as "cordial and mutual agreement” to depart the Gold Coast where it was under the guidance of Peter Warren Automotive, the luxury marque will join the LMM Holdings stable which also encompasses Brisbane BMW, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Volvo.

LMM Holdings was a joint venture between Martin Roller, Marvin Burke and Sime Darby Motors, but it is now completely owned by Malaysian multinational Sime Darby.

Roller and Burke left the business on February 7 and must abide by a 12 months non-compete clause for 12 months.

"LMM Holdings' parent company is an established luxury automotive retailer, representing us in various markets around the Asian region. Leveraging an already strong partnership with Rolls-Royce, we look forward to the new Brisbane dealership continuing its track record in bespoke service,” said Rolls-Royce Asia Pacific regional director, Paul Harris

"Today, Brisbane's robust economic development has resulted in it being a work, luxury and recreational hub for our owners.

"We recognise that it is Australia's fastest growing metropolitan city and is projected to expand over the next two decades. We view Queensland as an area of potential growth for Rolls-Royce, via Brisbane as a hub, especially with its increasing air connections and a diversified economy.”

An interim Rolls-Royce showroom will be opened in quarter two this year.

This Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge, finished in Belladonna purple, has a drive-away price of about $900,000.

"We are delighted to be able to represent the pinnacle brand in the super-luxury segment. With a changing product portfolio and an increasingly younger demographic, we foresee exciting times ahead for Rolls-Royce,” Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Brisbane dealer principal Rob Thomson said.

"We are committed to delivering only the highest standards of ownership services to customers in Queensland.”

Matt Cotterill at the new Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Brisbane dealership will immediately take on the bespoke services needs of customers in Queensland, with support from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars' Asia Pacific office.

There were 40 brand-new Rolls-Royces sold in Australia last year - an 11 per cent decline on the 45 sold in 2017.