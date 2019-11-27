Golden goal for new Boomers coach Brown

Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown yells to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown yells to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Brett Brown has officially been unveiled as head coach of the Australian Boomers.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brown, who led the Boomers program between 2009-12 after serving as an assistant for six years prior, emerged last week as the shock replacement for incumbent Andrej Lemanis.

Live stream selected games of the 2019/20 NBL Season with ESPN on KAYO with your TV, Mobile, Tablet or Laptop. Get your 14 day free trial & start streaming instantly >

New Boomers coach Brett Brown has set a golden goal for the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Slocum

"When the opportunity to coach the Boomers next summer in Tokyo came up … I felt a duty to try and help in any way that I could," Brown said.

"The spirit of the country and the athletes of the country exemplify on a day-to-day basis the passion that is Australian sport. That passion is respected and recognised throughout the world and I'm very excited to be a part of that again.

"This is our mission and my message to our team: We're going into the 2020 Olympics to win a gold medal. I understand the magnitude of this statement. I would feel irresponsible having any other goal but this."

It is hoped Brown's relationship with Australian superstar Ben Simmons at the 76ers, will entice the Melburnian NBA All Star and Rookie Of The Year to suit up in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Lemanis was gracious when welcoming Brown's return to the Boomer. "One of the key elements in making the Boomers environment so special is the willingness of everyone involved to sacrifice for the greater good of the team. For the culture to remain, we all have to live by, and display, those values.

Outgoing coach Andrej Lemanis (R) welcomed Brett Brown to the Boomers. Picture: AAP Image/Scott Barbour

"It is my belief that for the Boomers to medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the coach best positioned to deliver that is Brett Brown. His understanding of, and connection to, the NBA environment and nuances, as well as his knowledge and love of Australian basketball position him as the best person to lead the team in Tokyo," Lemanis said.

"I've been involved in the process and have been 100 per cent supportive of Brett and it's been a collaborative approach. It's what I believe is best for the team and I have always made decisions in the best interests of the team."

Under Lemanis the Boomers have risen to a new high of world No.3, only narrowly missing medals in Brazil and China in heartbreaking circumstances.