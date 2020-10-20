Gold gone from Wallabies’ new Indigenous jersey

The new jersey is similar to the one worn at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: Rugby AU Media/Stuart Walmsley

The Wallabies will wear a dramatic green and white Indigenous jersey for their Sydney Bledisloe Cup showdown against the All Blacks on October 31 and also in their final match of the year.

In stark contrast to their traditional gold, this jersey is the new first nations jersey and is designed by Redfern artist Dennis Golding, a Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay man.

It looks much different to the previous Wallabies Indigenous jersey that was primarily green but featured gold on the collar, shoulders and midriff.

This will be the first time the Wallabies will have worn their Indigenous jersey in Sydney - having debuted it in 2017 in Brisbane, then wearing it against England at Twickenham in 2018, and then against Uruguay at last year's World Cup in Japan.

The Wallabies will take on the All Blacks at ANZ Stadium on Saturday week, needing a win to keep the Bledisloe series alive after last Sunday's 27-7 defeat in Auckland, that followed a shock 16-all draw in Wellington.

Australia’s 2018 Indigenous jersey. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty

Australia will also wear the jersey against Argentina on December 5 at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta.

The Wallabies returned to Australia from New Zealand on Monday, and have two days off before they'll gather in camp once again in the Hunter Valley.

Coach Dave Rennie is expected to cut some players from his extended squad that travelled across the ditch - with additional reserves required on tour because of the mandatory quarantine phase - and hinted after the 20-point loss that he would again make changes to his team.

Michael Hooper in the new jersey. Picture: ARU Media

Meanwhile, Australia has lost yet another lock, with NSW Waratahs big man Tom Staniforth using a get-out clause in his contract to sign with French club Castres.

Staniforth, 26, was signed with NSW until the end of 2022, but has taken up a more lucrative deal to play in the Top 14.

NSWRU general manager of rugby, Tim Rapp said: "Stanners is a player and a person that we really value here at the Waratahs.

"He was tabled a great offer from an overseas club and we can't begrudge him for taking that.

"As much as we'd love him to stay, we appreciate that the earning window in a player's career is short-lived and he's doing what's best for himself and his family."

Staniforth added: "I'm sad to be leaving Sydney, it's been my home for the last three years and I've met some great people and made lifelong friendships.



"It's an exciting opportunity to live and play overseas and it's something my wife and I are really excited about."

Australian locks based overseas include Rory Arnold, Will Skelton, Izack Rodda, Adam Coleman and Sam Carter.

Rennie has been given the option of selecting two overseas-based players who don't qualify under the 60-Test Giteau Law for the coming Tri Nations competition, but given the timing and quarantine rules, it's unlikely he'll take it up.

TRI NATIONS MATCH SCHEDULE

*October 31: Australia v New Zealand (ANZ Stadium, Sydney)

*November 7: Australia v New Zealand (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)

*November 14: New Zealand v Argentina (Bankwest Stadium, Sydney)

*November 21: Argentina v Australia (McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle)

*November 28: Argentina v New Zealand (McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle)

*December 5: Australia v Argentina (Bankwest Stadium, Sydney)

