Coast’s ‘Brady Bunch’ selling house

HERE'S the story of a lovely lady and a man named Davey, whose love brought their families together to become the Taverner Bunch.

Lea and Dave Taverner had their six children at the forefront of their minds when designing their Mermaid Waters house, which is going to auction next month.

Mr Taverner said they had a lot in common with the blended American family at the centre of the popular TV sitcom that became a household name in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

"We've got the whole Brady Bunch thing going on," Mr Taverner said.

The couple bought the original property in Birigun St in 2009, not long after they started dating.

But as Mrs Taverner's three daughters and Mr Taverner's three sons grew older, they realised they desperately needed more space.

For years the boys lived in a makeshift bedroom to ensure everyone had enough space.

"We took what used to be the garage ... and we turned it into a little bunk house at one end and a rumpus room at the other," Mr Taverner said.

"It worked for five years until they started getting a bit older and a bit bigger."

So they replaced the old home with a new building.

The two-storey, six-bedroom house that stands on the block today has served the family well over the past few years.

"The brief with the building design was 'give us as many rooms we can change the function of if required'," Mr Taverner said.

The home has multiple living spaces, an outdoor entertainment area as well as a Bali hut and pool.

Mr Taverner said it gave them plenty of space to spend time together as a family and spread out when they needed time to themselves.

"The back deck and the kitchen looking out onto the pool - they would be the two favourite areas," he said.

As most of the children have moved out, the couple have decided it is time to say goodbye to the family home.

"The Brady Bunch are all going their separate ways so it's time for us to downsize," Mr Taverner said.

"We will be sad to see it go."

Ray White Broadbeach/Broadbeach Waters/Mermaid Waters agents Gema Jackson and Mitch Palmer are marketing the property.

It has six bedrooms and multiple living spaces so the family can spend time together or spread out.