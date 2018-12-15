Meet the fashion twins inspiring older women

Stylist twins Jane Corkill (left) and Sally Manhire (right) from HowTwoStyle have both been nominated for the Gold Coast Bulletin Harvey Norman Women of the Year. Photo: Tim Marsden

AS twins, Gold Coast style icon sisters Sally Manhire and Jane Corkill are used to sharing things.

And now they are passing their secrets on to women looking for inspiration for their wardrobe.

The identical twins, nominees for the inaugural Gold Coast Bulletin Harvey Norman Gold Coast Women of the Year, own personal stylist business HowTwoStyle and have become regulars on the city's best-dressed lists.

However, it is their work empowering women in their 40s and 50s that is most rewarding.

"We want to dispel the belief that women should fade into the background once they reach a certain age," Mrs Corkill said.

Mrs Manhire said she often encountered women who had experienced change and struggled to find inspiration for their wardrobe.

"Maybe they've just gone through life changes, lost a partner, lost weight or gained weight and they've started to lose their sense of self and sense of identity," she said.

"That age group is a little bit under-represented in the media and in fashion stores so hopefully we sort of inspire women of any age to wear what they want and feel good and look good."

The siblings say they enjoy working together at their personal stylist business HowTwoStyle. Photo: Tim Marsden

While working so closely may not suit some siblings, the pair said they loved it.

"We're very in tune with each other so I love when I've got a job with Jane," Mrs Manhire said. "We've done it for so long and we have very similar tastes, so it's really nice to have a sounding board."

The Gold Coast Bulletin's inaugural Harvey Norman Gold Coast Women of the Year campaign celebrates the city's leading females.