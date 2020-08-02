Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gold Coast infant taken to hospital in critical condition. Picture: Stephen Harman
Gold Coast infant taken to hospital in critical condition. Picture: Stephen Harman
News

Toddler dead in drowning tragedy

by Emily Toxward & Jacob Miley
2nd Aug 2020 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG girl who suffered critical injuries after a near-drowning at a Gold Coast property has died in hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed on Sunday morning that the girl, three, had died at Gold Coast University Hospital on Saturday night.

The spokesman said it appeared the incident occurred at a private dam at a Gaven property.

Paramedics rushed to the property about 11am on Saturday following "post immersion" involving the girl.

The child was treated at the scene by critical care paramedics and a high acuity response unit before being rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital, but she could not be saved.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

drowning editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSW’s top 100 growth suburbs of the last 20 years

        premium_icon NSW’s top 100 growth suburbs of the last 20 years

        Property Skyrocketing property prices have helped NSW homeowners make a motza, with the value of some homes increasing five-fold over the past 20 years.

        Why the Northern Rivers deserves more than lip service

        premium_icon Why the Northern Rivers deserves more than lip service

        Opinion "A regional rescue fund, or JobBushkeeper, has a nice ring to it"

        5 Northern Rivers breweries you need to visit now

        premium_icon 5 Northern Rivers breweries you need to visit now

        News NORTHERN Rivers residents love a good craft beer and here are five of the best...

        Fury after young soccer referee cops ‘gobful’ of abuse

        premium_icon Fury after young soccer referee cops ‘gobful’ of abuse

        Soccer NORTHERN Rivers soccer officials are “angry and disappointed” after a referee was...