Family to farewell Qld teen killed in mass-stabbing today
A TEENAGER stabbed to death in an horrific attack in the heart of Surfers Paradise will be farewelled on the Gold Coast today.
Jack Beasley, a keen rugby league player with the Helensvale Hornets, had just graduated from Year 12 at Pacific Pines High School when he was attacked during a night out in Surfers 10 days ago.
Five teens from the Logan area have since been arrested and charged with his murder.
A large gathering is expected to attend Jack's funeral service at the Southport Church of Christ later this morning.