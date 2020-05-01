Gold Coast stunner beckons seachangers

With gorgeous views and an acre of land to call your own for less than $1.4m, it’s no wonder this coastal escape tops REA’s most viewed list this week.

You may not have heard of the town of Terranora, on the Gold Coast hinterland southwest of Tweed Heads, but it's quietly climbing to the top of the list for Sydney families looking to escape the city for the full-time work from home experience.

This coastal escape, within 30 minutes of the Gold Coast airport, may not be a secret for much longer if the interest generated in a new bespoke estate is any indication.

With 14 one acre lots featuring bespoke designs from five top local architects, Vista Terranora is far from the average cookie-cutter estate and the second completed home, Dragonfly at 5 Black Myrtle Court, was the most viewed property in Australia on realestate.com.au this week.

The elevated site has views to the Pacific Ocean.

The four-bedroom stunner, designed by young husband and wife team Fouche Architects, sits at the top of a ridge and features breathtaking views to the Pacific Ocean.

It's listed for sale at $1,395,000 - incredible value for money for buyers comparing it to homes in the same price range in the city.

The floorplan features three guest bedrooms and two bathrooms housed in one wing and the master suite with a walk-in robe and ensuite housed in the main wing.

What a place to sit and relax.

There is an expansive living space that flows out to a balcony, plus a designer kitchen.

The home's orientation has been carefully considered to take advantage of both the northern sun and the southern breezes, as well as the site's elevation.

Outside, the 4016sqm site provides plenty of room for a pool. There is already a fire pit with local rocks where the family can gather on cool winter nights.

There’s a firepit for those cool winter nights ahead.

Agent Sophie Carter, from Sophie Carter Exclusive Properties, said most of the interest was coming from families in Sydney and Melbourne who were contemplating a change to their current work and lifestyle balance.

"It's the people who were already thinking of making a change before COVID-19 that are interested, those who can work remotely or work from home," she said.

"Those people who had already started dreaming about doing something like this are now definitely doing it.

There’s plenty of room onsite to add a pool.

"The big attraction is the Gold Coast airport, which is only 15-20 minutes away - a lot of the people coming here from Sydney and Melbourne are still flying back to the city once a week."

Ms Carter said the challenging topography of the land was behind the developers' idea to give each home a bespoke design.

"Some of the lots are flat, some are steep, so the designs are all completely different," she said. "Dragonfly is gorgeous - it's something different for the area and it's good value, a brand new home on an acre of land for less than $1.4 million."

The home comes with an option to buy fully furnished.

There’s a designer kitchen included.

The work from home experience doesn’t come any better than this.