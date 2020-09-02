Queensland in line to host Brownlow Medal awards

The Gabba at Brisbane has snared the AFL grand final from Victoria and the Gold Coast is now one of the top contenders to host this year’s Brownlow Medal.

The Gabba at Brisbane has snared the AFL grand final from Victoria and the Gold Coast is now one of the top contenders to host this year’s Brownlow Medal.

THE Gabba at Brisbane has snared the AFL grand final from Victoria and the Gold Coast is now one of the top contenders to host this year's Brownlow Medal awards.

It's understood the night of nights would be held at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, but that has not yet been confirmed by the AFL.

Speaking from his Sanctuary Cove quarantine hub, AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said Brisbane would host the final and a Brownlow announcement was due "in coming days".

He said the Brownlow would be a "hybrid event", including virtual appearances by players.

Mr McLachlan said the grand final would be held on October 24 and it would be "the first ever time we've played our grand final at night".

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith

The "biggest game of the year" will be played before a crowd of at least 30,000 people at a time to be announced, but not before 5.30pm.

Mr McLachlan said the grand final decision was only made on Tuesday night.

The Gold Coast is currently housing 13 AFL teams amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Insiders have told the Bulletin the Gold Coast is now expected to secure the Brownlow, continuing a strong partnership between the AFL and the Queensland Government.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said: "A Gabba grand final! What a historic occasion and a great decision by the AFL."

"As for the Brownlow, we have made our pitch and look forward to the announcement," he said.

"Today's news definitely makes me feel like we have a set shot for goal right in front."

MORE NEWS

SPECIAL REPORT: Winners and losers in Gold Coast business

Religious cult leader found murdered in house fire

Reader reply: What you had to say on Black Swan Lake plan

The Brownlow Medal, won in 2019 by Fremantle's Nat Fyfe, has been awarded to the Fairest and Best player in the AFL competition each season since 1924.

2019 Brownlow winner Nat Fyfe of the Dockers. Picture: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

Voting for the Brownlow Medal is conducted by field umpires, immediately after each home-and-away match, on a three-two-one basis.

The Brownlow Medal count, traditionally held on the Monday night before the grand final, is seen as the social highlight of the AFL calendar.

Julie Neale, the wife of Lachie Neale of the Lions, arrives ahead of the 2019 Brownlow Medal at Crown Palladium in Melbourne. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Gary Ablett won the 2013 Brownlow while he was playing at the Gold Coast Suns.

As reported by News Corp on Tuesday, the league's decision to shift the grand final will allow the AFL to recoup as much as $12 million in ticket sales.

The history-making match will be the first time the AFL grand final has been played outside of Victoria.

Queensland's pitch began last Friday after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was snapped holding high-powered talks with AFL fixtures boss Travis Auld at Pearl Cafe, just 200 metres from the Gabba.

Originally published as Gold Coast in line to host Brownlow Medal awards