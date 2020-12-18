Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Legendary Gold Coast icon Max Christmas has passed away suddenly on Friday morning with tributes pouring in for the much-loved stalwart.
Legendary Gold Coast icon Max Christmas has passed away suddenly on Friday morning with tributes pouring in for the much-loved stalwart.
Business

Glitter Strip icon dies

by Greg Stolz
18th Dec 2020 2:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Legendary Gold Coast real estate agent Max Christmas has died.

Mr Christmas, 81, is believed to have suffered a heart attack at his Surfers Paradise home on Friday morning.

He was regarded as an 'elder statesman' of the Gold Coast real estate scene, opening his first office in Surfers Paradise in 1971 and selling hundreds of millions of dollars worth of property through the Coast's booms and busts.

Mr Christmas was involved in the sale of some of Queensland's landmark properties including the Sheraton Mirage resorts and Sanctuary Cove.

He was also instrumental in opening up the Gold Coast and Queensland to foreign investment from Japan and China.

Gold Coast Real Estate stalwart Max Christmas in his Surfers Paradise home.
Gold Coast Real Estate stalwart Max Christmas in his Surfers Paradise home.

In 2009, he was honoured as one of 150 people who helped shape Queensland and received an AM in 2016 for services to the real estate and tourism industries.

He served as a Gold Coast councillor, representing his beloved Surfers Paradise, and was a former president and life member of Surfers Paradise Surf Club.

"His contribution to the Gold Coast has been immense and we are all very saddened by his passing," Surfers Paradise Surf Club official Shane O'Connor said.

"We will be supporting his family in any way we can to help celebrate his life."

Originally published as Gold Coast icon Max Christmas dies suddenly

death max christmas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROADS CLOSED: Sun’s out, but dozens of roads remain closed

        ROADS CLOSED: Sun’s out, but dozens of roads remain closed

        News Although there has been a temporary reprieve from the rain, dozens of Northern Rivers roads are still too dangerous.

        Sydney outbreak worsens with 28 cases confirmed

        Sydney outbreak worsens with 28 cases confirmed

        Health Northern beaches shut down, borders closed

        Further report needed in double fatality court case

        Premium Content Further report needed in double fatality court case

        Crime THE man charged over a crash which killed a married couple will have his case...