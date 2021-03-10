Gold Coast building company opens offices on Northern Rivers

Alder Constructions New South Wales regional manager Marty Brennan at their new Ballina office.

A Gold Coast company has opened up offices in Ballina to extend its operations into New South Wales.

Alder Constructions has 'cemented' its position south of the state border with a satellite office in Ballina now fully operational.

The firm has also completed a $1.2M construction project at Cabarita Beach.

The company completed construction of Freedom Caba, a 21-lot subdivision at the sold-out project, by Gold Coast developer Sherpa Property Group last week.

Alder Constructions New South Wales regional manager Marty Brennan said opening the Ballina office and securing Freedom Caba marked the beginning of Alder Construction's success in the area.

"New South Wales, in particular the northern sector of the state, is a hive of activity for the development and construction industry," said Mr Brennan.

"With our satellite office now open, our first Northern New South Wales project complete and another underway, Alder Constructions is in the right place at the right time to make the most of the exciting opportunities in the region as they unfold.

"I have developed longstanding relationships, with over 30 years of experience in the northern NSW region and with a local team, we are committed to fostering relationships and partnering with local businesses in the area as we continue to strengthen our NSW portfolio."

Freedom Caba is located in a prominent location just 700 metres from Cabarita Beach.

The project represents some of the last freehold land in the popular seaside suburb.

Alder Constructions was responsible for clearing the greenfield site including approximately 5000 sqm in bulk earthworks, roadworks, sewer, water, and stormwater services, along with an external road upgrade, internal roadworks and footpaths.

Founded in 2003, Alder Constructions, which has building and civil infrastructure capabilities, has completed a range of residential, education, commercial, industrial and key infrastructure projects between Tweed Heads and Mooloolaba and west to Toowoomba.