Brewery slammed over new beer

A GOLD Coast boutique brewery is under fire for the lewd name it gave to a new beer - Pussy Juice.

Black Hops Brewery at Burleigh Heads has been forced to dump the name after a social media backlash only hours after releasing it.

The brewery sparked a social media storm after promoting the 6.4 per cent 'Peach NEIPA' (New England-style India Pale Ale) in a sexually suggestive poem on its Facebook page today.

An advertisement for the new beer before the backlash.



"Wet and ready right in front of you, a ripe and juicy peach," the company posted.

"And you know you could taste it all if you had the balls to reach.

"Take it roughly in your hand and tear away the seal.

"Lap the liquid lustily while devouring your last meal.

"Press the face towards the opening as you drink the goodness in.

"Tilt your head back just a little now its dripping down your chin.

"So good it must be heaven as you shed one single tear.

"Get your mind out of the gutter boys its just a can of beer."

The post had more than 200 comments and 30 shares within the first couple of hours, with Facebook followers firing up about the beer's name - and others defending it.

But Black Hops this afternoon admitted it had "stuffed up" and issued a public apology.

"Earlier today we posted a decal of our latest limited release beer which we have called Pussy Juice," the company posted on Facebook.

The company said the name had been dreamt up given its bar team leader, a female nicknamed 'Alicat', who had "expected it to be seen as a pro-women celebration and something fun to mark her 1-year of service".

Black Hops Brewing at Burleigh Heads earlier this year won the Champion Small Australian Brewery award at the 2018 Australian International Beer Awards. Pictured after the win are partners and brewersDan Norris, Eddie Oldfield, Curran McCathy, Michael McGovern and Satoshi tamura. Picture: Mike Batterham



But the name "in hindsight pushed the boundaries a bit too far", Black Hops said.

"A lot of the response has been positive, a lot has not been positive," the company said.

"In hindsight, we can see that while people who know us would get the references in the beer name, others who don't have got reason to be upset.

"As a new business, its been a lesson for us. We've taken the post down and also taken the decision not to sell the beer under this name."