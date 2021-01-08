Menu
This timber cottage is located in Bangalow's main street.
News

GOING, GOING, GONE: 5 auctions that will be hotly contested

Rebecca Lollback
8th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

With Northern Rivers house prices still going strong, buyers are scrambling to secure their own piece of paradise.

>>> LIST: Most popular places to buy a home

These five properties are going under the hammer this month, and are expected to get plenty of interest.

 

1. 92 Byron Street, Bangalow

 

This timber cottage is located in Bangalow's main street.

 

The price guide for this two-bedroom, one bathroom home is $1.35 million to $1.4 million, so it won't be in everyone's budget. But properties in Bangalow are tightly held and any new entry to the market is likely to have a number of interested parties. This timber cottage is in the main street and has high ceilings, timber floors and dual access. It's open for inspection on Saturday, January 9 from 10.30am, with the auction to follow at 11am.

 

2. 46-48 Riverside Dr, West Ballina

 

Waterfront paradise at West Ballina.

 

Two blocks of land in a prestigious waterfront location? We can see there will be a line-up for this one. The existing home is a two-storey brick building with plenty of potential for a dream renovation, or there are plenty of other options for the site, subject to council approval. It's open for inspection on Saturday, January 9 from 9am, with the auction to be held on Saturday, January 23 at 10am.

 

3. 5 Rous Place, East Ballina

 

This beautifully renovated home is located in the popular Shaws Bay precinct at East Ballina.

 

When a home comes up on the market in the highly sought-after Shaws Bay area, it is usually snapped up. This home is just 400m to Lighthouse Beach and the surf club, 50m to parklands, and right near the newly revamped Shaws Bay precinct. The home has undergone major renovations and now offers modern and fresh bathrooms and kitchen. The price guide is $1.1 million. It's open for inspection on Saturday, January 9 from noon, with an auction to be held on Saturday, January 23 at noon.

 

4. 12A Coolamon Ave, Mullumbimby

 

Peace and quiet on almost an acre in Mullumbimby.

 

A stunning home on more than 3500sqm in Mullumbimby? Yes, please. This beautifully renovated home is in one of the village's best streets, where opportunities to buy are rare. It has a designer kitchen, open plan living and dining area, pool, media room, bamboo floors and air conditioning. The home is open on Saturday, January 9 from 11am and an auction will be held on Saturday, January 23 at 2.30pm.

 

5. 16 Swift St, Ballina

 

You'll be close to everything in this central Ballina home.

 

Positioned in one of Ballina's most desirable locations, this cottage-style home sits on a level medium density 505sqm block close to the river and the CBD. It has three bedrooms, a stylish kitchen, study, high ceilings and a separate double garage. It's open for inspections from 10am on Saturday, January 9. An auction will be held on Thursday, January 28 from 5.30pm.

