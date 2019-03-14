‘A freaking monster’: Goggleboxers react to MJ

THEY'RE normally laughing and cracking jokes, but the latest episode of Gogglebox took a dark turn after the cast was left distraught and angry over the explosive documentary, Leaving Neverland.

Lifting the lid on Michael Jackson's alleged abuse of children, who the late pop star is accused of grooming and taking advantage of, the four-hour tell-all has sent shockwaves around the world, giving new life to long-running accusations.

And the graphic nature of the information was too much to handle for the stars of Foxtel's Gogglebox, which airs on Wednesday nights, with many of them reduced to tears, while others labelled the king of pop as "sick" and "evil".

Di couldn’t believe the confronting detail.

Part of the Dan Reed-directed doco details what happened after Jackson's 1987 Pepsi commercial where he met the 10-year-old James (Jimmy) Safechuck who recounts the abuse he suffered in the documentary.

The ad shows Safechuck dancing around in Jackson's dressing room, with Jackson appearing and saying: "Looking for me?"

"This is so creepy to watch now," Adam said, while Sarah Marie covered her eyes and said: "This is really difficult to watch."

The alleged victims and their parents then go on to detail the alleged abuse that continued over several years and the measures Jackson took to cover it up, which involved running "drills" in his hotel room in case someone came in the room.

Australian-born Wade Robson detailed the alleged abuse he suffered as a child in the documentary. Picture: HBO/Leaving Neverland

"That level of planning makes it so evil. It's so calculated and psychopathic," Adam said in disbelief. Keith said there was "too much detail" for the allegations to be lies.

"It's pretty sick, isn't it?" Mick said turning to his wife Di who, among others, lashed the alleged victims' parents.

"It's beyond stupid," Di said, while Isabelle questioned, "What mother would put their child in these situations?"

An emotional Isabelle struggled to watch.

"I believe them, and I think the parents are f***ed for allowed their kids to stay overnight," Faye added.

After a whopping four hours of confronting detail about a man idolised as a God-like figure throughout the '80s and '90s, Grant said the documentary was "the most hard-hitting thing I've ever watched. What a freaking monster."

Matt, the head of the Dalton family, said: "I would've said he was the biggest superstar musician of all time. Now I might say that, but I might also say he was a paedophile as well."

A teary Isabelle, echoing the sentiments of Jackson's colossal fan base, questioned: "How are we supposed to feel about him now?"

Gogglebox airs on Foxtel's Lifestyle channel on Wednesdays at 7.30pm ADST.

Leaving Neverland is available to stream in full on TenPlay.