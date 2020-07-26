Godfather-style threat to minister: horse heads on your lawn

Police are investigating a threat by a woman to dump severed horse heads at the home of NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean unless he stops a cull of Snowy River brumbies.

The bizarre threat comes amid escalating tensions over the planned removal of feral horses from the bushfire-ravaged Kosciuszko National Park.

Energy and Environment Minister Matt Kean. Picture: Richard Dobson

The Sunday Telegraph can reveal police visited the Central Coast home of a 43-year-old woman on Wed­nesday after receiving a tip that she was behind a threatening Facebook post.

The woman, who goes by the pseudonym of Rachel Islington, declared she knew a vet who was willing to supply horse heads to "make a display" on Mr Kean's lawn.

The post was made on the "Rural Resistance" Facebook page on Tuesday, from where it was forwarded to Mr Kean's office.

The post said: "I have Mr Kean's home address. I have also spoken to a vet who does study's (sic) on deceased animals, some horses. I know this is quite morbid, but he is willing to supply some deceased horse parts … including 2x heads etc. I will need someone with a van preferably refrigerated & a few people to help me make a display on Mr Kean's front lawn."

When The Sunday Telegraph visited the woman on Friday, she declared herself to be an equestrian and passionate about the fate of the horses, but denied having made the threat.

"I don't know why my name and address has been passed," she said.

"But you should tell Matt Kean that they need to do a recount."

A group of brumbies feed on a patch of grass in Kosciuszko National Park that was destroyed by recent bushfires in summer. Picture: John Feder

A police spokesman confirmed they were alerted after offensive content "directed at a member of NSW parliament" was posted on social media.

While no legal action is being taken against the woman, police ask anyone with information to contact them.

Last week the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service began removing horses from three environmentally sensitive areas of Kosciuszko National Park.

Horses that cannot be rehomed will be sent to slaughter.

The cull is being conducted in conjunction with the RSPCA and the Kosciuszko Wild Horse Scientific ­Advisory Panel.

Mr Kean said: "Robust debate is part of the cornerstone of our democracy in NSW. But the people of NSW expect me to do the right thing for this state.

"I am not going to be intimidated by vulgar threats like this."

Originally published as Godfather-style threat to minister: horse heads on your lawn