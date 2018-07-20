'GO HOME': No love lost between locals and visitors

This photo of the changes to the "welcome" to Byron Bay sign was posted to the Byron Bay Community Board Facebook page.

"WELCOME to Byron Bay. Cheer up, slow down, chill out."

At least that's what the famous entry sign is meant to say to visitors.

It's a favourite spot for selfies as people arrive to the beautiful beachside town and sets the mood for Byron's relaxed vibe.

But some sneaky person has changed the words - quite professionally, we might add - and instead of suggesting holiday-makers "chill out", it says "go home".

It comes as thousands of extra people have converged on the shire for the school holidays and one of the year's biggest music festivals, Splendour in the Grass.

The event kicks off today and brings about 30,000 people to the region.

There has long been frustration between locals and visitors in this small tourist town, as infrastructure struggles to cater for the increased population.

But is changing the iconic sign to tell people to "go home" going too far?

