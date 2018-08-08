Menu
International music superstar Katy Perry was spotted on the Sunshine Coast yesterday going on a whale watching tour.
News

Global superstar Katy Perry spotted in Mooloolaba

Matty Holdsworth
by
8th Aug 2018 8:55 AM

INTERNATIONAL pop music superstar Katy Perry has been spotted in Mooloolaba.

The global icon is currently touring Australia part of her Witness tour and has two upcoming shows at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre today and Friday.

Despite attempts to go incognito, the celebrity was seen boarding Whale One at the Wharf Precinct.

Judging by her Instagram feed, she had a whale of a time.

Her entourage consisted of hair stylist Rick Henry, yoga instructor Chaubot, videographer and photographer Tim Sekiguchi, make-up artist Michael Anthony and personal assistant Tamra Natisin.

If you were lucky enough to get a glimpse of the music royalty or even get a photo with her, send it to matty.holdsworth@scnews.com.au.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

