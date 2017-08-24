Glenn goes up on Kinky Boots

ON STAGE: The Australian cast of the musical Kinky Boots. INSET: Glenn Butcher.

PERFORMER Glenn Butcher was born in Murwillumbah, grew up in Casino, Evans Head and Lismore.

Even though he moved to Sydney to pursue his successful music and theatre career, he still has family in Ballina and visits frequently.

Mr Butcher is currently busy rehearsing his role as Mr Price in the upcoming production of Kinky Boots at QPAC in Brisbane.

Mr Butcher is a seasoned comedian and performer, with credits in iconic Australian productions such as TV series Full Frontal, Kath & Kim The Movie, Play School days, and as the singing voice of B1 in Bananas in Pyjamas.

Based on the 2005 British film Kinky Boots and inspired by true events, the musical tells the story of Charlie Price.

Having inherited a shoe factory from his father, Charlie forms an unlikely partnership with cabaret performer and drag queen Lola to produce a line of high-heeled boots and save the business.

Mr Butcher has joined a young and talented cast including Callum Francis as Lola and Toby Francis as Charlie Price.

Kinky Boots features Tony and Grammy-winning songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, book by Broadway royalty Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by two-time Tony-award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Mr Butcher said the show has been successful because it has an important lesson for everyone.

"The show is about parents and children and how we try to be our own people and how it sometimes it takes us a while to find the way back to the good things on both parties," he said.

"The show is on in Brisbane for eight weeks until October 22, so there is plenty of time for everyone to come and see it."

ON STAGE: Glenn Butcher as Mr Price and Liam Keen as Young Charlie are part of the cast of Kinky Boots.

Mr Butcher said the fact this show plays on gender issues makes it a very inclusive theatre event.

"The show has a fantastic message about accepting yourself and others," he said.

"My favourite line in the show is 'you change the world when you change your mind' (because it is about) that power of embracing who you are and being open to difference, and not being afraid of it.

"Growing up in Lismore I would have loved to have seen this show then.

"It would have been great to offer a kid like me a show like this one."

"I remember watching Rocky Horror Picture Show at the cinema in Evans Head, it is a bottle shop no but it used to be a cinema, and seeing that movie and relating to it."