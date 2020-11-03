Menu
Flemington is looking a lot different in 2020.
Politics

Gladys shredded over Melb Cup tweet

by James Matthey
3rd Nov 2020 11:52 AM

There was early drama at Flemington on Melbourne Cup Day with one horse scratched from the race, while NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian also attracted the spotlight.

King of Leogrance, a member of trainer Danny O'Brien's army of runners, has been pulled out after a veterinary inspection revealed he was lame in his off foreleg.

Berejiklian, the member for the Sydney suburb of Willoughby, copped severe backlash for an innocent tweet that said: "I don't know much about the field in this year's Melbourne Cup but for obvious reasons I will be backing Dashing Willoughby!"

Berejiklian has been under pressure to step down after it was revealed she didn't disclose her close relationship with former NSW MP Daryl Maguire, who is being investigated for alleged corruption. Her office is also facing scrutiny for the alleged shredding of documents.

The replies to her tweet were savage, with many people mocking the Premier and calling on her to resign. One Twitter user replied: "Is there a horse called 'A Matter Of Principle'? Obviously not your pick."

Another said: "Don't shred your betting slips Gladys! You will need it to claim your winnings!"

Continue reading our live coverage below, which will feature the results of every race on the card, track all the late movements in the betting markets ahead of the big one and cover all the colour from the pubs and streets of Australia. 

If you're still looking for a winner, here's our comprehensive runner-by-runner guide, if you need a free downloadable sweep you can find it here, or if you're just up for a laugh, check out these revealing photos from previous years.

The Melbourne Cup is scheduled to be run at 3pm AEDT.

