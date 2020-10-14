Gladys lover took cash in parliament

Former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire has admitted he accepted cash deliveries to his parliamentary office.

The former lover of the NSW Premier has made a series of stunning admissions in front of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, agreeing he ran a private business from his parliamentary office, received cash for his role in a visa scheme, and promised clients access to high levels of Government.

Mr Maguire appeared in front of ICAC on Wednesday, two days after Gladys Berejiklian sensationally revealed she had been in a close personal relationship with Mr Maguire for five years, starting in 2015.

Mr Maguire agreed on Wednesday he acted as a shadow director in a company that profited from selling access to the highest levels of the NSW Government.

Quizzing Mr Maguire over his association with a company called G8way International, the counsel assisting the inquiry, Scott Robertson, asked:

"Do you agree one of the things that G8way International sought to sell as part of that networking aspect that you referred to before was access to the highest levels of government?"

"Not initially."

"But ultimately?"

"I think ultimately, yes."

"Do you agree one of the things that Gateway International at least promoted was the suggestion that they had access to the highest levels of government?"

"At some point, yes."

The former MP also agreed he was treated as the person running the company, even if he wasn't formally the firm's director.

Mr Robertson also asked Mr Maguire: "Do you agree that on more than one occasion, you received deliveries in your Parliament House office of thousands of dollars in cash associated with a scheme involving the obtaining of Australian visas for Chinese nationals?"

Mr Maguire replied: "Yes."

At the start of the hearing, Mr Maguire was grilled on whether he understood his responsibilities under the Ministerial Code of Conduct.

