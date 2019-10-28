Menu
SINGLES: Billy Vincent from MAFS will be the special guest at the first speed dating niht in Ballina.
Give speed dating a go and meet MAFS star

28th Oct 2019 3:44 PM

A NEW speed dating event has been confirmed for 25 to 45 year olds in Ballina, organised by the Ballina Lions Club.

Assistants will get three minutes to talk, plus a list of sample questions are provided to everyone if they get stuck for words.

|When the bell rings, the ladies will move onto the next table.

A simple tick or cross in the back of their ticket indicates if they would like to see that person again.

After the function, any matches will be notified of the other person's phone number and/or email.

Guest Billy Vincent from Married at First Sight will be appearing as a guest only.

Tickets are $20 from the venue.

For further inquiries contact 0467666238.

This Wednesday, October 30, from 6.30pm at the Westower Tavern, West Ballina.

