Give new life to pre-loved toys

NORTHERN Rivers residents are urged to shop for pre-loved toys this festive season to help cut down on Christmas waste.

This week Lifeline is hosting Re-Love Toy Week in their Lismore, Casino, Ballina shops as part of their Re-Love, Re-Wrap, Re-Give Christmas initiative.

Lifeline retail shop manager Ross McInnes said Lifeline is aiming to continue the conversation around sustainable shopping and encourage people to give pre-loved gifts from the great range of quality toys that are available in the Lifeline shops.

McInnes said as awareness grows around the issue of excess landfill, considering pre-loved shopping as a viable and responsible option is becoming a common trend.

According to Lifeline, toys are the most commonly gifted item at Christmas, which was the reason they were the focus of selected shops this week.

“Toys give so much joy as gifts and we want people to be able continue giving at Christmas, and at the same time help reduce the impact that traditional shopping can have long term on our environment,” McInnes said.

“We see so many wonderful toys come through our shops with plenty of life left in them.

“This week is about showcasing those items by stocking selected shops full of quality pre-loved toys”.

McInnes said shopping for pre-loved gifts is not just about saving money but living in a more sustainable way, and Lifeline shops are “also the perfect place to find a unique gift, books, homewares, fashion and accessories with still so much love to give”.

Purchasing from a Lifeline shop will also support Lifeline’s Crisis Support Service.

If you need support this holiday season Lifeline’s Crisis Support 13 11 14 services is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Find it hard to talk? Text 0477 13 11 14.

Lifeline Text is available 6pm until midnight, seven days a week. Please reach out for help.