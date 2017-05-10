Give mum the gift that keeps on flowering

BLOOMIN' LOVELY: Members of Ballina Orchid Society remind people of their Mother's Day Show at Ballina Fair this weekend.

WHAT mum doesn't want flowers?

And when those flowers are orchids, it's the makings of a beautiful Mother's Day for that special lady.

The Ballina Orchid Society are the experts on all things orchid with nearly 100 years of collective expertise between members.

Their Mother's Day Show at Ballina Fair Shopping Centre this weekend is guaranteed to be a 'blooming' success.

Bring mum in and let her have a day out among nature's beauty where you can buy her an orchid that will flower for her every year.

Local growers will be available to 'talk orchids' and a large number of orchid plants will be for sale at bargain prices.

There are also great raffle prizes to be won.

Orchid society members will have their flowers on display and also a sale table where they will be happy to give advice on how to grow orchids.

You can also find out how to become a member of the society which meets on the second Saturday of each month at the CWA Hall (next to the Ballina RSL Club) at 1.30pm.

The best tip to growing orchids is from society member Kenny Wicks.

"Put them in a bloody pot or they will die,” he said.