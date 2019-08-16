Menu
Login
ALL GIRLS: Senior Intermediate surfers (from left) Cally O-Hara, Lou Webster and Renee Adamson.
ALL GIRLS: Senior Intermediate surfers (from left) Cally O-Hara, Lou Webster and Renee Adamson. Natalie Grono
Surfing

Girls' 'hard core' surfing at Lennox

by Max Perrot
16th Aug 2019 9:00 AM

THE All Girls Surfriders held their annual Hardcore Winter Classic Prize Round at Lennox Beach.

The ocean turned it on with pulsing 2-4ft clean but challenging waves.

There was a spectacular turnout by members who were eager to compete for the prize bags.

A big thanks to sponsors and members who donated goodies for the prizes.

The day was all about wise wave selection with the outer bank providing some dramatic close-outs, but also epic fast rides for those who took on the challenge.

The inner bank delivered a range of waves rideable for all.

It was fantastic to see all divisions out there having a good go.

Apart from the morning's westerly wind puffing with a slight chill, the day turned out to be a pleasant 23 degrees with a warm water temp of 22 degrees, enjoyable yet alarming for mid winter.

  • Results: Junior Beginner 1 Layla Ross, 2 Josie Morison, 3 Tully Fraser, 4 Sienna Johnson. Senior Beginner 1 Laura Woolcott, 2 Nat Fraser, 3 Silja Hauser, 4 Colleen Barton. Junior Intermediate 1 Mia Baker, 2 Poppy Morison, 3 Sasha Oxland, 4 Amelia Walker. Senior Intermediate 1 Pru Smallhorn, 2 Lou Webster, 3 Sylvie Horau, 4 Cory Whitney. Wahine Masters 1 Leilani Morgan, 2 Kerene Bienke, 3 Melissa Cook, 4 Nat Edminston. Opens 1 Nyxie Ryan, 2 Sarah Morison, 3 Kerene Bienke, 4 Tamika Hudson. Longboards 1 Melissa Cook.
Ballina Shire Advocate

Top Stories

    Skate parks closed for much-needed maintenance

    Skate parks closed for much-needed maintenance

    Council News THE work will be finished in time for Ballina's popular annual skateboarding competition.

    Night works begin on The Coast Rd

    Night works begin on The Coast Rd

    News Two new roundabouts and an underpass are being built

    New tourism guide shows off the jewels of Ballina Shire

    New tourism guide shows off the jewels of Ballina Shire

    News Visitor numbers have hit the one million mark

    Artist a finalist in 'Archibald Prize for bird painters'

    Artist a finalist in 'Archibald Prize for bird painters'

    Community Northern Rivers artist reveals incredible painting of osprey