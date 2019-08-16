Girls' 'hard core' surfing at Lennox
THE All Girls Surfriders held their annual Hardcore Winter Classic Prize Round at Lennox Beach.
The ocean turned it on with pulsing 2-4ft clean but challenging waves.
There was a spectacular turnout by members who were eager to compete for the prize bags.
A big thanks to sponsors and members who donated goodies for the prizes.
The day was all about wise wave selection with the outer bank providing some dramatic close-outs, but also epic fast rides for those who took on the challenge.
The inner bank delivered a range of waves rideable for all.
It was fantastic to see all divisions out there having a good go.
Apart from the morning's westerly wind puffing with a slight chill, the day turned out to be a pleasant 23 degrees with a warm water temp of 22 degrees, enjoyable yet alarming for mid winter.
- Results: Junior Beginner 1 Layla Ross, 2 Josie Morison, 3 Tully Fraser, 4 Sienna Johnson. Senior Beginner 1 Laura Woolcott, 2 Nat Fraser, 3 Silja Hauser, 4 Colleen Barton. Junior Intermediate 1 Mia Baker, 2 Poppy Morison, 3 Sasha Oxland, 4 Amelia Walker. Senior Intermediate 1 Pru Smallhorn, 2 Lou Webster, 3 Sylvie Horau, 4 Cory Whitney. Wahine Masters 1 Leilani Morgan, 2 Kerene Bienke, 3 Melissa Cook, 4 Nat Edminston. Opens 1 Nyxie Ryan, 2 Sarah Morison, 3 Kerene Bienke, 4 Tamika Hudson. Longboards 1 Melissa Cook.