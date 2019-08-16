Girls' 'hard core' surfing at Lennox

ALL GIRLS: Senior Intermediate surfers (from left) Cally O-Hara, Lou Webster and Renee Adamson.

ALL GIRLS: Senior Intermediate surfers (from left) Cally O-Hara, Lou Webster and Renee Adamson. Natalie Grono

THE All Girls Surfriders held their annual Hardcore Winter Classic Prize Round at Lennox Beach.

The ocean turned it on with pulsing 2-4ft clean but challenging waves.

There was a spectacular turnout by members who were eager to compete for the prize bags.

A big thanks to sponsors and members who donated goodies for the prizes.

The day was all about wise wave selection with the outer bank providing some dramatic close-outs, but also epic fast rides for those who took on the challenge.

The inner bank delivered a range of waves rideable for all.

It was fantastic to see all divisions out there having a good go.

Apart from the morning's westerly wind puffing with a slight chill, the day turned out to be a pleasant 23 degrees with a warm water temp of 22 degrees, enjoyable yet alarming for mid winter.