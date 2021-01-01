Teenagers allegedly raped at beach resort by three men

Three men are being questioned by police over the alleged rape and sexual assault of two 15-year-old girls, who they met on the beach.

Acting Chief Superintendent Geoff Sheldon this morning said the incident was alleged to have occurred at a "holiday resort" on the Glitter Strip, after three teenagers visited the unit where three 22-year-old men were staying.

The girls had met the men on the popular tourist beach on New Year's Eve, police say.

" … a 15-year-old girl has come to the concierge there in a semi naked state, in a distressed state and police were called," he said.

"Investigations into that it turns out three girls, all (aged) 15, were on the beach and they met three young fellows.

"They went back to the room of these young fellows and it turns out they have been sexually assaulted and a complaint has been made."

Acting Chief Supt. Sheldon said a charge of rape was likely to be laid against the men this morning, relating to two of the girls.

"I think it's one of those alcohol events that have had very, very serious consequences for all involved," he said.

"They met on the beach and the three girls came back to the unit where the three men were staying and it's allegedly basically gone downhill from there."

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

