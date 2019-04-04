Woman’s honeytrap horribly backfires

US student Alysha Bush and personal trainer Kourbine Lee, both 23, split up last year when she hired a woman called Paula to tempt him into cheating. Picture: Snapchat

A WOMAN who was hired by a suspicious girlfriend to test her boyfriend's fidelity has admitted she lied about him cheating five months after the couple broke up.

US student Alysha Bush and personal trainer Kourbine Lee, both 23, split up last year when she hired a woman called Paula to tempt him into cheating, The Sun reported.

And although Paula told Alysha she'd slept with her boyfriend, Kourbine has always insisted he had been faithful to her.

But five months after the couple broke up, Paula sensationally revealed she lied to Alysha because she "didn't think she deserved" Kourbine.

Alysha Bush and Kourbine Lee were in a long-distance relationship for 18 months.



Reunited on the Snapchat show Second Chances, Alysha admitted she'd hired a woman to flirt with her boyfriend after becoming suspicious of his behaviour during a trip to Las Vegas in 2018.

Alysha claimed her long-distance relationship had also become increasingly strained with Kourbine being based in California while she was attending school in Arizona.

She told Buzzfeed: "We were already so far apart, there was just lack of communication. We were subliminally trying to make each other jealous over social media.

"I went to Vegas with him and his family friends and he was very distant from me. He was looking and kind of hitting on other girls in front of me in Vegas."

What's more, Alysha became increasingly concerned Kourbine was "liking" other girls' photos on Instagram - something he maintains is "for work to help me get clients".

Naturally, Alysha decided to put her boyfriend to the test and paid one of his clients, Paula Contento, $US50 ($A70) to hit on him.

Alysha first become suspicious of Kourbine after he started liking other girls' photos on Instagram



After revealing how she "knew" Kourbine had been unfaithful, he replied: "Why would you a pay a girl to talk to me? That's some crazy sh*t!"

While Kourbine always maintained he had "grabbed food across the street" with Paula after a personal training session, she told Alysha he had taken her to a "fancy restaurant" before going back to her place.

The scorned girlfriend added: "She told me you guys had sex."

After their blazing row, Alysha then video-chatted Paula and asked her to tell her side of the story.

But instead of confirming Kourbine had been unfaithful, Paula said: "I lied because I didn't think that she deserved you. I lied."

Alysha paid one of Kourbine's personal training clients $50 to flirt with him.

"Clearly, she doesn't value the faithful, amazing man that you are."

Horrified that she'd believed another woman over her boyfriend, Alysha then accused Paula of being a "homewrecker".

However, Paula admitted she lied to Alysha because she "was going through things of my own".

She told Buzzfeed: "It angered me that a woman would set her man up the way she did instead of simply communicating with him.

"So I took her $50 ($A70) and lied to her."

Apologising for her behaviour, Alysha said: "When I feel like someone is pulling away, I'll just pull back."

In an even more mind-boggling turn of events, Alysha and Kourbine decided to get back together after airing their issues but have now broken up again.

Unsurprisingly, viewers have been left baffled by the plan.

One joker tweeted: "Her: 'I'd like to pay you $50 to wreck this perfectly good relationship I'm in.

"Also her: 'I can't believe she tried to wreck our relationship'."

Another added: "She could have used $50 for therapy. She clearly has trust issues."

Confused by the whole exchange, a third tweeted: "Whoa, what? Yeah, maybe she doesn't actually deserve him."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission